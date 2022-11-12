PRSA Names 2023 Board of Directors Following Election by Leadership Assembly Delegates

Joseph Abreu, APR, To Serve as Chair-Elect

PRSA today announced the newly elected members of the 2023 Board of Directors. The delegates of the 2022 Leadership Assembly elected Joseph Abreu, APR, as Chair-elect and eight members to serve in Officer and Director positions beginning January 1, 2023. The Board is comprised of 17 voting members.

"The 2023 PRSA Board of Directors will bring a unique level of leadership experience, financial acumen and governance excellence to the organization," said T. Garland Stansell, APR, Chair of the 2022 Nominating Committee. "The Nominating Committee and the Board did excellent work in bringing forward these candidates, conducting an extensive review of their credentials and engaging in thoughtful discussions about the needs of the organization to ensure our continued growth."

Added Michelle Egan, APR, Fellow PRSA, 2023 PRSA Chair, "I am looking forward to working with this team to build on our past success and continue our innovative track record of serving the communications profession and professional. With a new strategic plan for the organization launching in 2023, this is an exciting time for PRSA."

Officers (one-year term):

Chair-elect – Joseph Abreu, APR

APR Treasurer – Sam Sims , APR

, APR Secretary – Heide Harrell, APR*

Directors (two-year term):

East Central District: Monica Ackerson , CAE, APR

, CAE, APR Mid-Atlantic District: Cayce Myers, Esq., APR

APR Northeast District: Joshua Poupore, APR

APR Western District: Teresa Valerio Parrot, APR

APR Director At-Large (converted Tri-State District Director): Andrea Gils Monzón

Director At-Large: Thomas Bennett

About Chair-Elect Joseph Abreu

Abreu is an award-winning public relations professional who currently serves as the Chief Communications Officer for the Clerk of the Court & Comptroller of Lee County in Fort Myers, Florida. In his role, he is responsible for strategic communications, public affairs, media relations, emergency management, and reputation/brand management.

Previously, Abreu managed communications campaigns and strategies for the Clerk & Comptrollers of St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties and directed communications, special events and development for Compass, one of the largest LGBTQ community centers in the country.

Since January 1, Abreu has served as PRSA Treasurer. He has held a number of leadership roles within the organization, including Secretary in 2021. He is a recipient of the PRSA Sunshine District's Trailblazer Award and the PRSA Palm Beach Chapter's Hall of Fame Award. His PR campaigns and tactics have earned more than 40 national, state and local awards. Abreu is accredited in public relations, a FEMA certified Advanced Public Information Officer, and has a bachelor's degree in public relations from the University of Florida.

*As a result of Heide Harrell's election to the position of Secretary, a vacancy of the Southwest District Director position has been created. In accordance with the PRSA Bylaws, the Board will fill the vacancy for the remaining year of her term.

About PRSA

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) empowers its members to succeed at every stage of their careers through a wide breadth of professional development, networking and leadership opportunities. Guided by its Code of Ethics, PRSA is collectively represented by 110 Chapters and 14 Professional Interest Sections, as well as on nearly 375 college and university campuses in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru through its student organization, the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA). PRSA's signature events include the Anvil Awards and ICON, the premier annual gathering for communications professionals and students. For more information, visit www.prsa.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221112005066/en/