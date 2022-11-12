Intelsat Announces Successful Launch of Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 Satellites

Ensures reliable service to 100 million television viewers

Intelsat, operator of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity, announced the successful launch of Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32, geosynchronous communications satellites that will ensure service continuity to Intelsat's North American media customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005886/en/

The Maxar-manufactured Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 satellites launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 11:06 a.m. EST.

"Today's successful launch is part of our Galaxy fleet refresh plan and is a clear demonstration of Intelsat's commitment to our media customers," said Intelsat CEO Dave Wajsgras. "The Galaxy fleet is the most reliable and efficient media content distribution system in North America, and our customers can continue to count on it for years to come."

Galaxy 31 separated from the vehicle at 11:46 a.m. EST, and Intelsat confirmed its signal acquisition at 11:59 a.m. EST. Galaxy 32 separated from the vehicle at 11:41 a.m. EST, and Intelsat confirmed its signal acquisition at 11:50 a.m. EST.

Galaxy 31 will replace Galaxy 23 at 121 degrees west and will begin service in early 2023. The satellite will provide distribution services to cable headends throughout the United States.

Galaxy 32 will replace the C-band payload of Galaxy 17 at 91 degrees west in early 2023. This satellite will provide service continuity for Intelsat's media customers with high-performance distribution to viewers in North America.

Today's launch continues Intelsat's Galaxy fleet refresh plan that started with Galaxy 30 in 2020 and carries the second set of a total of seven new Intelsat satellites launching in the next six months.

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality – transformation happens when businesses, governments, and communities use Intelsat's next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future. Learn more at Intelsat.com.

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005886/en/