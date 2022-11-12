Traditions at Wall Community in Wall, NJ has Grand Opening Success!

Homes in the townhome community are being sold at a rapid clip.

WALL, N.J., Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Properties' new luxury townhome community in Wall – Traditions at Wall – opened to its' VIP list of interested people just two weeks ago. With pricing starting from the upper $400,000, the response from the prospects eagerly awaiting this opening was great with many contracts to purchase homes signed! Not only are the thoughtfully designed floorplans generating a great deal of interest, but the prime location is as well.

"Getting wherever you need to go is easy as Traditions at Wall is convenient to public transportation and all major highways – Route 34, Route 33, Route 18, I-195 and the Garden State Parkway. The community is also just minutes from the Asbury Park NJ Transit® Train Station and within driving distance to local Academy Bus Routes, the NY Waterway Ferry and Seastreak Ferry", said Kelly Flanagan, Sales Manager. "Dining, shopping and entertainment is waiting for you at Brook 35 & West, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, downtown Asbury Park, The Grove at Shrewsbury, Monmouth Mall, PNC Bank Arts Center, Count Basie Center for the Arts and more."

Recreational opportunities abound at Allaire State Park, Shark River Park, Liberty Park and Manasquan Reservoir. Traditions at Wall is also close to the beaches of Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Manasquan, Sea Girt and Spring Lake.

Traditions at Wall will feature a tot lot, open space, patio picnic area, bike rack and privacy fencing. American Properties includes outstanding features at no extra cost in every home. Chosen with an eye toward versatility, durability, tradition, and comfort, these features include:

· Kitchens with designer 42"maple cabinetry, granite countertops, minimum 6 foot center island and stainless-steel appliances

· Laminate hardwood flooring throughout the first floor

· Designer ceramic tile in all baths

· Lofty 9-foot first and second floor ceilings

· Private outdoor space perfect for relaxing

When completed in the spring of 2023, the Amherst and Concord professionally decorated model homes will display the luxurious features of these floorplans and more. Both will be designed to show off the open space concept, allowing for ease of entertaining.

Growing families can rest easy knowing that Traditions at Wall is located in the highly ranked Wall Township School District – rated the #3 Best School District in Monmouth County on Niche.com.

Visit TraditionsatWall.com to learn more and make an appointment to meet with a member of the sales team. Or email Kelly Flanagan at kflanagan@americanproperties.net "There are just so many great reasons to purchase at Traditions at Wall," said Paul Csik, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing. "We invite you to make an appointment to visit us and learn your reason why!"

Prospective buyers can pre-qualify at American Properties Realty Inc.'s preferred partner, Caliber Home Loans. Visit here: https://bit.ly/2VE2OKf

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-yeartradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc. have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

Media Contact

Veronica DeCrescio, American Properties Realty Inc., 1 7326921392, vdecrescio@americanproperties.net

SOURCE American Properties Realty Inc.