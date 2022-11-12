69th Macau Grand Prix Officially Opens as Tap Seac Square Auto Show Attracts Fans

MACAU, November 12 - Macao’s annual sporting event, the Macau Grand Prix, will be held next week and the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) held an opening ceremony today (November 12) at Tap Seac Square. The participating race cars and motorcycles on display attracted many residents and fans to visit the venue, creating a lively atmosphere.

The 69th Macau Grand Prix will be held from November 17 to 20. This year’s race programme includes: Sands China Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix, Galaxy Entertainment Macau GT Cup,Wynn Macau Guia Race, the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 54th Edition, MGM Macau Touring Car Cup, Melco Greater Bay Area GT Cup and SJM Macau Roadsport Challenge. Tickets are now on sale, with special discounts on offer.

The opening ceremony for the Grand Prix was held at 3pm at Tap Seac Square, and guests included: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of Sports Bureau and Coordinator of MGPOC; Mr. Chan Chak Mo, Member of the Executive Council, Member of the Legislative Assembly and Member of MGPOC; Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office and Member of MGPOC; Mr. Charles Lo, Chairman of the Automobile General Association of Macao-China; Mr. Chong Coc Veng, President of Automobile General Association of Macao-China and Coordinator of the Sporting Subcommittee of MGPOC; Mr. Zhang Tao, FIA Safety Delegate; Mr. Sam Chong Nin, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Community Affairs of Sands China Ltd.; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Frederic Luvisutto, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Wynn Macau; Mr. Kenneth Feng, President, Chief Strategic and Financial Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited; Mr. Raymond Lo, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Altira Macau & Mocha of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited; Ms. Angela Leong, Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Allen Lau and Ms. Christine Lam, Deputy Coordinators of MGPOC; members of the Grand Prix Organizing Committee and Subcommittees; representatives of other sponsors, and members of the Sports Committee.

Organized to enable both residents and visitors to experience the excitement of the event, and gain a deeper appreciation of the Grand Prix, the two-day auto show includes Grand Prix race cars and motorcycles as well as official vehicles. The Grand Prix-themed cultural and creative products on sale at the venue, and the attendance of racing drivers and riders attracted many visitors and motorsport fans to the event and created an exciting atmosphere.

The auto show continues tomorrow (November 13) from 10am to 5pm, and everyone is welcome. Visitors must undergo a temperature check when entering the venue, wear a mask at all times and show the Macao Health Code.

In terms of community outreach, this month a racing photo tour exhibition is being held in local schools to teach students about the history and details of the Macau Grand Prix via exhibition panels. As in previous years, the MGPOC continues its cooperation with the Education and Youth Development Bureau, inviting students to visit the Grand Prix so they may experience the atmosphere of motorsport, and enabling the younger generation to gain a better understanding of the Grand Prix.

In addition, giant screens will be set up at various locations throughout the local community, including Senado Square, Iao Hon Market Park, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia (Three Lamps District), Taipa Carmo Fair, Amizade Plaza, Leisure Area of Lok Yeong Fa Yuen Building and Tap Seac Square, to enable residents and visitors to enjoy the event.

In order to further promote motorsport culture and encourage Macao residents to participate in the Grand Prix in different ways, the 69th Macau Grand Prix Photo Contest will be held, with entries open from November 21 to December 30.

The Macau Grand Prix is ​​an important sports tourism brand project for the Macao SAR. The staging of the Grand Prix amply demonstrates that Macao is both a vibrant and a safe city to visit. The broader impact of organizing the Grand Prix can assist different business sectors to accelerate economic recovery. At the same time, by broadcasting the Grand Prix races to other countries and regions in the Mainland and overseas, a positive image of Macao will be disseminated around the world.

Strict epidemic prevention measures will be implemented during the Grand Prix. MGPOC will continue to closely monitor the development of the epidemic and make arrangements for epidemic prevention in accordance with the relevant guidelines issued by the Health Bureau.

For details, please visit the official website of the Macau Grand Prix www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo or download the relevant mobile apps. You can also follow the Macau Grand Prix’s Facebook, WeChat and Weibo pages, and the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page and WeChat account.