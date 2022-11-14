VERSITY DEPLOYS NEW 60 PB MASS STORAGE SYSTEM FOR THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR SUPERCOMPUTING APPLICATIONS
VERSITY enables NCSA to automate petabyte scale HPC workflows with a scalable, modular, and efficient new data management platform.
Versity has allowed NCSA to expand and modernize our essential data services, creating a scalable foundation for efficient data management in support of our scientific missions.”HOOD RIVER, OREGON, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versity Software, the leading global provider of mass storage and large archive data management solutions, announced today that the 60 PB mass storage solution for NCSA at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, has been procured, tested, and fully deployed. This project is part of a long-term storage project called Granite.
— Christopher Heller, Program Manager at NCSA
The new storage system is driven by Versity’s next generation Scale Out Archive Manager (ScoutAM) platform. The system provides researchers with seamless access to archival data using open standard protocols and automates complex workflows while enabling responsive metadata searches and queries.
“This system allows NCSA to expand and modernize our essential data services for our broad research community, with a modern open-standard platform that can grow as our needs continue to evolve” said Christopher Heller, Program Manager at NCSA. “This creates a scalable foundation for more efficient data management in support of our scientific missions.”
The Versity ScoutAM platform is deployed in a scale-out architecture to enable petabyte scale production workflows between a two-tier system comprised of Taiga and Granite. Taiga is NCSA's Global File System running Lustre that is integrated with all non-HIPAA environments in the National Petascale Computation Facility. The Granite long-term mass storage infrastructure is closely integrated with Taiga, to provide users with a place to store longer term archive datasets. In Granite, ScoutAM runs on 5 Dell R730 nodes which manage a 2.6 PB high performance data cache and a large tape library. Globally accessible cluster export nodes allow researcher access to the system directly via tools such as scp, Globus, and S3. All tape IO is parallelized across 34 tape drives with 60 PB of data in the library, with headroom for more storage over time.
“Versity’s mission is to provide customers like NCSA with a world-class data management platform to seamlessly orchestrate extremely resource intensive high speed data movement across any range of storage types at very large scale” said Bruce Gilpin, CEO and Co-Founder of Versity.
About NCSA
The National Center for Supercomputing Applications at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign provides supercomputing, expertise, and advanced digital resources for the nation's science enterprise. At NCSA, University of Illinois faculty, staff, students and collaborators from around the globe use innovative resources to address research challenges for the benefit of science and society. NCSA has been assisting many of the world's industry giants for over 35 years by bringing industry, researchers and students together to solve grand challenges at rapid speed and scale.
NCSA Media Contact: Thu Nguyen (hellothu@illinois.edu)
About Versity
Versity is the leading global independent provider of scalable, modular, and efficient mass storage and large archive systems. Organizations leverage Versity’s Scale Out Archive Manager (ScoutAM) to implement data preservation strategies for long-term storage, and retrieval of massive data stores, both on-premises and in the cloud. Versity currently manages over 1 Exabyte of archival storage across a global customer base including leading public and private entities in defense, financial services, education, research, aerospace, energy, entertainment, telecommunications, consumer technology, and publishing. Versity is a privately held company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Hood River, Oregon.
For more information see the Versity-NCSA Case Study on www.versity.com
Versity Media Contact: Meghan McClelland, meghan@versity.com
Meghan McClelland
Versity Software, Inc.
+1 844-726-8826
info@versity.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn