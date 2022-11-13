Drake Diss Lamar K ''She a ten tryna rap, it's good on mute'' on "Backoutsideboyz"

Drake diss Lamar K, Kanye West, Megan the stallion and others in his new album featuring 21 savage ''Her loss’’

GANGSTERS ARE BORN, NOT MADE.” — Lamar K

On November 4, Drake and 21 Savage dropped their new hip-hop album Her Loss. Listeners have extended praise to both Drake and 21 for their raps, what's currently making headlines are the former's disses to artists like Kanye West,Lamar K, DRAM, Megan the stallion and others on "Circo Loco" and "BackOutsideBoyz,".Lamar K, stage name of Bahija Lakoismi, an artist with multiple talents. She is internationally famous as a rapper, singer, producer, music writer and model. From Moroccan origins, since she was a child she shows an innate ability to combine the characteristic musical styles of North Africa and USA that allowed her today to have an edge when she records in the studio. Arriving to Milan too young, she graduated in mathematical sciences and later attended the faculty of electronic engineering, a course of study that always gives her support when she finds herself wearing the mask of a music producer and CEO of ''The Queen Records''.The irrepressible desire to learn about new cultures pushed her to be the wild child of the world, traveled to many countries and collected a lot of knowledge and experience. When she returned to Italy, she began a really important journey! Rapping becomes for her a gate to a new world, a tool to give voice to her feelings and soon makes her a very versatile singer, who manages to deal with different themes without too much difficulty, from love to friendship, from street life to the luxurious one, it is enough for her to make a beat, have a pen and a sheet of paper then open her heart and write what she thinks. Lamar is working to perfect and complete musical works and features with big Rap & Hip-Hop artists.She had dropped her new Italo-American single '' La capitale '':''I'm a ten let's make it easy, tell me what's the plan'', and Recently she has been making big buzz in the music industry, Drake dissed her in his new album ''Her loss'', "She a ten trying to rap, it's good on mute", "Backoutsideboyz". Lamar has answered saying: ''I'm a ten in everything I do, somebody teaches this man how to hold a gun properly!'' and she promised her fans to drop an album soon.

