Best Black Friday Apple Watch Ultra & More Deals (2022) Rated by Retail Fuse

Check our round-up of all the best early Apple Watch Ultra deals for Black Friday, including all the best discounts on the Apple Watch Series 8 & Apple Watch accessories

Here's our round-up of the top early Apple Watch Ultra deals for Black Friday 2022, together with deals on models from AT&T, Xfinity, Verizon & Walmart. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Ultra Deals:

Best Apple Watch Deals:

The Apple Watch Ultra has a more rugged build for more active users. With a 49mm titanium case, it is visibly larger than the Apple Watch Series 8. The Ultra version can also last up to 36 hours and has a water resistance rating of up to 100 meters. It is also IP6X dust-resistant. Safety and health features still include Emergency SOS, fall and crash detection, and heart rate sensor. The Apple Watch Ultra comes in one color, but watch bands are available in three designs: the alpine loop, the trail loop, and the ocean band.

