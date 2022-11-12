dfree® FINfe$t – A Transformational Financial Festival Happening Today

Somerset, New Jersey, Nov. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, people around the country are tuning in to dfree® FINfest. The free financial festival, powered by Prudential, is offering real help in real time.

During the one-day experience, attendees will learn how to make, manage and invest money. From debt payment strategies to investing and ways to build wealth, nearly 20 personal finance presentations will take place at Kean University in Union, New Jersey. Attendees will also be able to tune in virtually.

"FINfe$t has something for everyone, regardless of where they are on their financial journey," said Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., CEO of Corporate Community Connections, Inc. and the Dfree Global Foundation, Inc. "For people who are just starting, there are workshops on creating a spending plan, monetizing your brand, and side hustles. For established individuals, there are sessions on building wealth, real estate investing, and opportunities to find the right franchise. Ultimately, our goal is to connect people with the tools and information they need to build wealth and leave a legacy for their loved ones."

dfree® FINfe$t is hosted by Corporate Community Connections, Inc., the parent company of the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement. Since 2005, the dfree® Movement's team has helped people become free from debt, delinquency, and deficits, and encouraged them to use the freedom to establish deposits, dividends, and deeds.

To learn more about FINfe$t, click here.

Additional information about the dfree® Movement is available at dfree.com.

About the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement

As the only faith-based, wealth-building system specifically designed with the Black community in mind, the dfree® Movement delivers financial freedom resources. The dfree® Movement uses various tools to educate, motivate, and support people who choose to achieve and sustain financial freedom. dfree® began as a faith-based initiative to help stem an overspending epidemic, particularly in the African American community. dfree® has grown into a movement that gives participants the ability to handle their financial responsibilities, willingness to help others do the same, and capacity to leave assets for future generations.

About Corporate Community Connections, Inc.

Since 1997, Corporate Community Connections, Inc. (CCCI) has created connections between corporations and underserved communities to accomplish the mutual benefits of increased access to diverse markets and expanded community resources. From large, expanding health care systems growing into urban areas to large financial services companies desiring to diversify their employees, Corporate Community Connections, Inc., has been able to connect organizations to solutions and create sustainable strategies that become embedded into the institutions.

Additionally, the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement is a licensed trademark of CCCI.

For more information, visit www.corpcominc.com or www.dfree.com.

