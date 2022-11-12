In-Home Personal Training In Portland, OR: Staying Active As The Weather Changes

As the winter months set in and the days turn darker, staying fit is more important than ever. This, combined with the ongoing risk of COVID in indoor gyms, presents a challenge to anyone looking to maintain a regular fitness program.

Lisa Stein, a personal trainer in Portland, Oregon, and her team have designed the perfect solution. Stein is the owner and lead personal trainer for EVOLVE Integrative Personal Training, a female-owned business based in Portland. She and the rest of her team offer in-home personal training for clients across Portland, OR.

Stein and her team come directly to clients in their home, office or apartment gym. They also train outdoors in parks, or wherever the client finds inspiration. They bring all the equipment and train clients of every age and fitness level, from beginners to seasoned athletes. Stein and her team also offer nutritional counseling, private yoga instruction and a host of other workout options.

Each of Stein’s team are fully certified personal trainers and offer a wide variety of exercises and fitness programs customized to the individual. These highly personalized exercise and workout plans help insure a personal training session that will continue to challenge and fulfill each client’s unique and highly individualized goals, at every age and life stage.

Stein and her team of personal trainers in Portland, OR believe there’s more to staying fit than having inspiration for a week or a month. They believe it takes “an ongoing commitment and creating lifelong habits that bring the most benefit. This is why having a private personal trainer is so useful,” Stein says.

For more information about training, classes, team members and pricing please visit their website https://www.evolvetogetherpdx.com to learn more.

