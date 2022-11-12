PHILIPPINES, November 12 - Press Release

November 11, 2022 Gatchalian seeks to empower LGUs to provide their own mass transport systems To deliver improved basic services and provide better facilities, Senator Win Gatchalian wants local government units (LGUs) to develop their own mass transportation system and address mobility concerns in the country. "Because an efficient transport system is critical in attracting investors and generating economic activities, we should empower our local government units to establish their own mass transportation systems," Gatchalian said, in filing Senate Bill No. 951 or the LGU Transportation Act which seeks to amend certain provisions of the Local Government Code of 1991. According to Gatchalian, empowering LGUs to develop their mass transport system is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11, which aims to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable through access to safe, affordable, and sustainable transport systems. Given the traffic problem in urban areas in the country, Gatchalian emphasized that the bill calls for the interconnectivity and integration of existing and proposed national and local intermodal transportation systems, as well as the creation of a framework for inter-LGUs' coordination in the implementation of multi-LGU infrastructure transportation projects. He cited the case of the city government of Valenzuela which has entered into a partnership with Global Electric Transport Philippines for the deployment of Community Optimized Managed Electric Transport or COMET electric shuttles. The COMET units, which shuttle commuters within and outside of Valenzuela, provide a convenient and safe riding option. Similarly, Makati City is currently undertaking a mass transport project through its Makati Intra-City Subway project. The project has the capacity to operate 18 hours a day carrying 700,000 passengers. Once completed, the subway project is expected to reduce 270,000 vehicles on the road by 2048, mitigating Makati's carbon dioxide emissions by 2.3 million metric tons, and is targeted to create 10,000 jobs for city residents. Gatchalian said that through this bill, LGUs can create sustainable state-of-the-art mass public transportation systems with the concept of livable smart cities through various financial capabilities and arrangements involving both private and public entities, even without sovereign guarantee. LGUs bigyan ng kapangyarihan na makapagtayo ng sariling mass transport system Para makapaghatid ng maayos na pangunahing serbisyo, nais bigyan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ng kapangyarihan ang mga local government units (LGUs) na bumuo ng kanilang sariling mass transportation system at tugunan ang mga problema ng mobility sa bansa. "Ang maayos na transport system ay kritikal sa pag-akit ng mga mamumuhunan at paglago ng ekonomiya kaya dapat nating bigyan ng kapangyarihan ang ating mga local government units na magtatag ng kanilang sariling mass transportation system," ani Gatchalian, sa paghain niya ng Senate Bill No. 951 o ang LGU Transportation Act na naglalayong amyendahan ang ilang probisyon ng Local Government Code of 1991. Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang pagbibigay kapangyarihan sa mga LGUs na bumuo ng kanilang mass transport system ay ayon sa United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11, na naglalayong gawing inclusive, ligtas, resilient, at sustainable ang mga lungsod at human settlements sa pamamagitan ng access sa ligtas, abot-kaya, at sustainable na sistema ng transportasyon. Dahil sa malalang problema sa trapiko lalo na sa mga pangunahing lungsod sa bansa, binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na ang panukalang batas ay naglalayong magbigay ng interconnectivity at integrasyon ng mga umiiral at iminungkahing national at local intermodal na transport systems, gayundin ang paglikha ng isang mekanismo para sa koordinasyon ng iba't ibang LGUs sa pagpapatupad ng infrastructure transportation projects. Binigay halimbawa niya ang pamahalaang lungsod ng Valenzuela na nakipagtulungan sa Global Electric Transport Philippines para sa deployment ng Community Optimized Managed Electric Transport o COMET electric shuttles. Ang COMET units, na sumeserbisyo sa loob at labas ng Valenzuela, ay nagbibigay ng maginhawa at ligtas na alternatibo para sa mga pasahero. Ang Makati City rin ay kasalukuyang nagsasagawa ng mass transport project sa pamamagitan ng Makati Intra-City Subway project nito. Ang proyekto ay may kapasidad na bumiyahe ng hanggang 18 oras kada araw at makapagdala ng hanggang 700,000 pasahero. Inaasahan na kapag umarangkada na ang subway project, mababawasan ng 270,000 ang mga sasakyan sa kalsada pagdating ng 2048 at mababawasan ang carbon dioxide emissions ng Makati ng 2.3 milyong metrikong tonelada. Tinatayang makakapaglikha dn ito ng 10,000 trabaho para sa mga residente ng lungsod. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na sa pamamagitan ng panukalang batas, ang mga LGUs ay makakalikha ng mga state-of-the-art na mass public transportation system na ayon sa konsepto ng livable smart cities sa pamamagitan ng iba't ibang mga financial capabilities at arrangements na kinabibilangan ng pribado at pampublikong entities kahit na walang sovereign guarantee.