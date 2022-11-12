Carla A. Murphy of the United States Celebrated As New Author During Public Book Launch In Hampton VA
L to R: Darlene Blacknall Ramseur, Theresa Haskett, Ella House, Gloria Henderson, (Founder of BHS & Associates & Empowering You, It’s Your Time): Dr. Barbara H. Smith, Shani Smith, Linnea Blizzard, Dr. Terri James, and Carla A. Murphy.
Some people see differences as a problem while others recognize them as a superpower. Carla helps her clients embrace their uniquenesses and see them as possibilities as opposed to problems.”NAIROBI COUNTY, WESTLANDS SUB COUNTY, KENYA, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excited onlookers gathered to celebrate the launch of the new book entitled Empowering You – It’s Your Time. The book is an international collaboration of powerful women sharing practical and immediately implementable solutions to bring about a positive change.
Carla A. Murphy was being celebrated for her contribution to the project. Carla is an Investigator, Certified Forensic Interviewer, Certified Corporate Trainer, Certified Life Coach, Human Resources Professional, International Public Speaker, TV Host, Professional Wedding and Event Planner, Member of the Genius Is Common Movement, and a Black Business Expo Global Ambassador, Speaker and Moderator. She began her public speaking journey at the Greater Hope Baptist Church in Buffalo, New York. Carla learned excellent leadership and communication skills from her family, church family and community which impacted her professional development choices.
Carla has mastered many of her coaching skills from her Coach, Emmy/Clio Award winning Producer Tommy Morgan Jr. who has helped to get her “unstuck” while getting hired. Carla has learned how to embrace her uniqueness from her Mentors Bruce George, Founder of the Genius is Common Movement and Co-Producer of Def Poetry Jam on HBO, Dr. Eric Kelly III., Founder and CEO of the Black Business Expo USA, and Award Winning Coach, Speaker, Trainer, and “Empowering You It’s Your Time” Visionary Author Barbara H. Smith.
Carla has recorded Genius Is Common videos on Social Media and has been a Co-Host on various Business shows on Roku, UAN TV Network and Fishbowl Radio Network. She has been a guest on several television shows including Barbara H. Smith’s “The Empowering You Show.” She has participated in several Masterclasses facilitated by Dr. Eric Kelly III. where she has shared her greatness with the world in over 200 countries as a Speaker and Moderator on several television and social media platforms.
Carla is the Founder and CEO of Uniquely Different Enterprises which hosts The Carla Murphy Show where the themes are Family, Community, Christianity and Business along with owning the Uniquely Different TV Network on Roku. Carla is now honored to gain the title of International Author, as a part of the “Empowering You: It’s Your Time” Book.
Uniquely Different Enterprises resources Youngpreneurs, Business Start-Ups and Corporations by teaching them how to reinvent themselves by investing in themselves. Carla focuses on Growing, Earning, and Learning Together by encouraging diversity, equity and inclusivity. Uniquely Different Enterprises specializes in Executive Coaching, Corporate Culture, Conflict Resolution and Lawsuit Prevention Training.
This book serves as another accomplishment for Carla A. Murphy. Carla has served in Youth Ministry over 25 years. She has previously served as the Greater Hope Baptist Church Youth Director and Youth Sunday School Superintendent and currently serves as The Great Lakes Missionary Baptist District Association, Inc. Youth Director and the Empire Missionary Baptist Convention of New York, Inc. Youth Director. Carla has also served as the Vice-President of the Aspire of WNY Board of Directors and Vice-President of The Buffalo Club of The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc.
The book participants were assembled by Barbara H. Smith and the foreword was written by Dr. Ruben West.
Barbara H. Smith is also known as the "Celebrity Speaker Trainer." She's an entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, actor, business strategist, and the author of "Speak, Coach, Train – Strategies to Discover Your Passion."
She also offers one-on-one executive coaching for leaders. Her coaching is designed to help clients improve their careers, engage their audiences, and promote their messages.
As a professional, transformational speaker and coach, Barbara has engaged, inspired, and empowered people from all walks of life to craft and deliver their presentations more clearly and effectively.
Her presentation skills, storytelling techniques, and energy level services keep audiences on the edges of their seats, thus making her services to be sought after by aspiring speakers worldwide. With more than 20 years of speaking experience, she has worked with countless business leaders, financial gurus, top entertainers, WNBA athletes, and international personalities and served global corporations like Capital One, Canon, ALCOA, and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
For questions about the book or to contact author Carla A. Murphy you can reach her by email at uniquelydifferententerprises@gmail.com.
