America’s Boating Channel Will Feature Sea Tow Foundation Videos on Smart TV

Six Boating Safety Videos Added to On-Demand App and Linear Channel Now in Development

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), has entered into an agreement with the Sea Tow Foundation to initially include six of the Foundation’s videos in America’s Boating Channel’s new smart TV offerings.

Sea Tow Foundation video titles include “You Think Nothing Can Take You Down,” “How to Fit a Child with a Life Jacket,” “How Do Marine Flares Work and What Kinds Are There,” “How Do I Use a Flare Gun,” ‘What Is an E-Flare and Should I Get One,” and “Does an E-Flare Work as Well as a Traditional Flare.”

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Business Development, Kathy Strachan, and Gail Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation.

“The Sea Tow Foundation’s well-produced boating safety videos cover subject matter of great interest to our viewers and will make a valuable addition to our program line-up for both the on-demand app and continuous playing channel,” said Kathy Strachan.

Gail Kulp added, “We are happy to provide our videos to the smart TV offerings that America’s Boating Channel is developing. Our hope is that boaters can learn from these videos and be able to have a safe and fun time on the water because of them.”

Strachan concluded, “America’s Boating Channel’s expansion from online and social media delivery of boating safety and boater education videos, to become the first television channel fully dedicated to boating, is now underway. We will distribute a broader mix of higher appeal video content, encompassing boating lifestyle, sports, news, and entertainment genres, on Smart TVs, as well as computers and mobile devices, in the coming months. Launch dates for both the America’s Boating Channel on-demand app and linear video channel will be announced soon.”

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. To learn more, visit AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

About Sea Tow Foundation

The Sea Tow Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was established in 2007 by Captain Joe Frohnhoefer, founder of Sea Tow Services International, after he witnessed too many preventable accidents and fatalities on the water. Through its flagship programs which include the Life Jacket Loaner Program, Sober Skipper Campaign, and the National Boating Industry Safety Awards, the Sea Tow Foundation strives towards its vision of a world where boaters are safe and responsible. To learn more, visit boatingsafety.com.

Media Contacts

Gail Kulp

Sea Tow Foundation

+1 888-276-7691

gkulp@seatow.com