/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, November 12, 2022/
November 12, 2022 7:00 AM | 3 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
|
|
12:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will arrive in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
|
|
|
|
Phnom Penh International Airport
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
6:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
6:20 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the ASEAN-Canada Commemorative Summit.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
8:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend a gala dinner given by the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/12/c8654.html
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.