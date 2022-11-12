NsureHub Partners With the Top Hotel and Travel Booking Agency to Offers Exclusive Travel Deals to its Customers

Clearwater, Florida - NsureHub, a top InsureTech company in the U.S., today, is glad to announce its partnership with Hotel Planner, the top hotel and travel booking agency for all worldwide travels since 2003, to offer travel deals to NsureHub customers in the entire United States.NsureHub's partnership with Hotel Planner aims to offer exclusive deals on hotels, rental cars, and group hotel bookings to its policyholders and customers. From today, NsureHub customers stand to enjoy 77% off negotiated deals that have been consolidated with the best hotel rates available in the marketplace.

Speaking with the President of NsureHub, Alvaro Ortiz, he stated that "Offering special pricing on Travel for our customers is a way to build brand loyalty by creating positive moments of appreciation and value. That's good for the bottom line, because happy, repeat customers tend to spend more and have a higher customer lifetime value (CLV)"

The partnership deal offers advantages to NsureHub customers which include:

• Best Rates on individual hotel bookings and group travel needs when reserving 10 rooms per night or more at a hotel of equal or greater quality.

• Time saved on hotel bookings and sourcing of best rates.

• Discount for long-term stays

• Top-notch customer service

• Free Event Website for groups

The Travel Discounts are easily accessible via the website www.nsurehub.com and the process is easy and less time-consuming. The new partnership with Hotel Planner has brought NsureHub a set closer to achieving its goal of simplifying and easing stress in the life of its customers. This is one of many innovative solutions offered by NsureHub to its customers.

For more information, visit www.nsurehub.com.

Media Contact

NsureHub

Alvaro Ortiz

1-844-403-2444

2536 Countryside Blvd Ste 222

Clearwater

Florida 33763

United States