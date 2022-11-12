Kickstarter campaign launches the next big thing in the sustainable footwear industry

Kobi by Crimagno is a unique footwear that is made of recycled products and an eco-friendly production process to ensure a sturdy and sustainable shoe.

Crimagno is all set to herald a new era in the contemporary footwear industry. The company has recently launched revolutionary footwear on Kickstarter that aims to redefine the shoe scene for the better. Titled “Kobi”, the innovative footwear is a uniquely durable and sustainable shoe backed by eco-friendly materials and responsible production.

The FIRST-of-its-kind, Kobi is a rewarded masterpiece that was selected as a finalist in the esteemed Ro Plastic Prize 2021 and presented at the "Transformation Village" at the Museo Della Scienza e Della Tecnologia Leonardo Da Vinci during the Milano Design Week 2021. The state-of-the-art eco-friendly footwear was also selected for exhibition at several leading green-themed exhibitions in different parts of the world.

“We are excited to bring to you our exceptionally-designed shoe that is aimed to launch a new era in the footwear industry. Kobi is a gender-neutral shoe, practically hand-made with care in Italy, and designed based on completely sustainable practices and high values”, stated the leading spokesperson from Crimagno.

Per the statements of the spokesperson, they have followed an eco-friendly design for every major aspect of the shoe.

Split Sole

The Kobi sole has been split into two halves to offer strong support for the calcaneus (heel) and metatarsal (foot pad). This innovative design creates a feeling of walking barefoot, rendering freedom to both bendings of foot and torsion.

“For the bottom of the shoe, we have used natural rubber only- the noblest of all materials you can use for the bottom of the shoe. Alongside this, we have incorporated recycled material from the production scrap of the sole company. The scrap has been obtained via an advanced devulcanization process that ensures that the product is able to retain its quality. Additionally, this process also helps us to reduce incorporation of new material as well as high energy consumption.”

For some models, the company has used hemp wood that has been obtained from hemp processing waste. It is used as a filler and has enabled an increased percentage of natural material in the soles.

Recycled wood shank

Kobi comes with an eco-friendly shank made from recycled wood instead of a regular metal shank.

Innovative shoe upper

The upper part of the shoe is designed in a single piece with a single rear seam and a lower closure. The product is an extrusion in bio-based (corn and apple) and solvent-free TPU on certified cotton supports.

Lining

Materials used for Kobi lining had to undergo rigorous testing to ensure the most premium quality. Kobi comes with an industry-leading lining that assures guaranteed breathability, thermoregulation, and antibacterial properties.

Other key features:

Zip tap made of recycled polyester, supported by a certified production process, including Greenpeace Detox certification.

Fussbett made of innovative, eco-sustainable polyurethane

The non-slip counter is made with non-woven fabrics manufactured from recycled polyester fibers

Shoes come in a reusable felt bag

“Kobi is ‘the’ footwear that the whole world has been waiting for. As of now, we are looking for mass production, and thus, this Kickstarter campaign. Your generous support will enable us to bring Kobi to life and launch a much-awaited revolution in the footwear industry.”

Backers will be rewarded with exclusive Kickstarter discounts on Kobi shoes. To show your support for the campaign, please visit Kickstarter.

Media Contact

CRIMAGNO

Milan

Italy