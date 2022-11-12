Việt Nam Stock Exchange applies for WFE membership

VIETNAM, November 12 -

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Stock Exchange (VNX) has applied for membership in the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in replacement of the HCM Stock Exchange (HOSE).

On April 22, VNX became a member of the Asian and Oceanian Stock Exchanges Federation (AOSEF) – a non-profit organisation founded in 1990 with 17 regional stock exchanges as its members.

Joining the AOSEF enables VNX to share information and experience in organising, operating and managing the securities market. It is the first important step in its policy of gradually integrating into the international system.

On September 15, VNX became a member of the ASEAN+3 Bond Market Forum, which was established in May 2010 with experts and financial organisations from 10 ASEAN member states along with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, affording it a chance to share information and experience in organising, operating and managing the bond market.

Later on September 30, VNX was admitted to the ASEAN Exchange, which was established based on multilateral cooperation among stock exchanges from six ASEAN countries, namely Việt Nam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore.

Once the VNX becomes a member of the WFE, both HOSE and the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) will be entitled to benefits as official members. — VNS