Submit Release
News Search

There were 311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,387 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam Stock Exchange applies for WFE membership

VIETNAM, November 12 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Stock Exchange (VNX) has applied for membership in the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in replacement of the HCM Stock Exchange (HOSE).

On April 22, VNX became a member of the Asian and Oceanian Stock Exchanges Federation (AOSEF) – a non-profit organisation founded in 1990 with 17 regional stock exchanges as its members.

Joining the AOSEF enables VNX to share information and experience in organising, operating and managing the securities market. It is the first important step in its policy of gradually integrating into the international system. 

On September 15, VNX became a member of the ASEAN+3 Bond Market Forum, which was established in May 2010 with experts and financial organisations from 10 ASEAN member states along with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, affording it a chance to share information and experience in organising, operating and managing the bond market.

Later on September 30, VNX was admitted to the ASEAN Exchange, which was established based on multilateral cooperation among stock exchanges from six ASEAN countries, namely Việt Nam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore.

Once the VNX becomes a member of the WFE, both HOSE and the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) will be entitled to benefits as official members. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam Stock Exchange applies for WFE membership

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.