AWARD-WINNING THRILLER PROBES THE INTERSECTION OF POWER, POLITICS, AND CORRUPTION
Best-selling crime novelist pens new political thriller about controversial technologies, environmental conservation, and secret political groups.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Compulsively readable, consistently surprises and delights.” The Book Commentary
Award-winning Bay Area Crime Novelist Lisa Towles, of OAKLAND, will release her 9th crime thriller, The Ridders, through Indies United Publishing House on November 30, 2022. Towles is drawing on her deep community ties to support her book launch with a book launch event to be held at Books, Inc. in Alameda on November 30th at 7pm. Other launch events include Barnes & Noble in El Cerrito on Saturday, December 3rd, as well as a radio interview on 91.3 FM KSVY Monday Morning Sonoma.
Towles’ past few thrillers have won wide industry acclaim. The Ridders was the Winner of the 2022 American Fiction Award for Crime Thrillers. Her previous book Hot House, a #1 Amazon Bestseller, was the 1st place Winner of The Book Fest 2022 literary award for Mystery/Crime and Ninety-Five (2021) won 2022 Reader’s Favorite and 2021 Literary Titan awards. In addition to writing, Towles’ real passion is supporting other authors. She speaks frequently about creativity and has brought her Strategic Self Care platform to numerous literary and entrepreneurial groups. Following The Ridders, Towles’ book Salt Island, the second in her E&A Investigations series, is queued for release by Indies United on June 7, 2023.
Set in Southern California, The Ridders follows young private investigator, BJ Janoff, as he’s approached by a stranger with a proposition he can’t refuse – a million dollars to deliver an envelope to a hotel. Forced to accept the offer and threatened if he fails to deliver on time, curiosity leads Janoff down a treacherous path toward the game orchestrators - where he discovers a grand-scale political scandal, a treasure hunt for a priceless sword, and a global crime ring linked to a WWII-era secret society. The more he digs, the closer he comes to truths he can’t bear to face – about his missing father and the elusive Bilderberg Group. The Ridders probes contemporary themes such as environmental conservation and the intersection of power, politics, and corporate corruption.
Towles works full-time in the tech industry, has an MBA in IT Management, and is Board President of Oakland-based nonprofit organization, BRIDGEGOOD. The author is available for interviews, podcasts, and appearances. For media bookings, contact her directly at lisamarietowles@gmail.com. Visit the publisher’s website to read the synopsis, watch the book trailer, see editorial reviews, and read a sample of The Ridders.
Book Trailer for The Ridders by Lisa Towles