St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4008879

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/11/2022 at 1718 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brock Hill Rd., Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Troy Brock

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/11/2022 at approximately 1718 hours The Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a Domestic Disturbance at Brock Hill Rd., in the town of Newbury for reports of an intoxicated male firing shots inside his house causing fear to a household member. Subsequent investigation revealed that Troy Brock had placed a household member in fear for their life after firing several rounds inside the home, and pointing the firearm at the victim threatening them. Troopers arrived on scene and placed Brock into custody. Brock was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, and the firearm was seized for evidence. Brock was Held Without Bail at the North Eastern Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. Brock was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the following charges of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Reckless Endangerment on 11/14/2022 at 1230 hours. The Vermont State Police were assisted by various EMS agencies.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: North Eastern Correctional Facility – St. Johnsbury

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Included

