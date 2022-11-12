St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4008879
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/11/2022 at 1718 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brock Hill Rd., Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Troy Brock
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/11/2022 at approximately 1718 hours The Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a Domestic Disturbance at Brock Hill Rd., in the town of Newbury for reports of an intoxicated male firing shots inside his house causing fear to a household member. Subsequent investigation revealed that Troy Brock had placed a household member in fear for their life after firing several rounds inside the home, and pointing the firearm at the victim threatening them. Troopers arrived on scene and placed Brock into custody. Brock was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, and the firearm was seized for evidence. Brock was Held Without Bail at the North Eastern Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. Brock was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the following charges of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Reckless Endangerment on 11/14/2022 at 1230 hours. The Vermont State Police were assisted by various EMS agencies.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: North Eastern Correctional Facility – St. Johnsbury
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.