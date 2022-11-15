GRE test takers in 2023 can now get a simulated practice of the test with this new book

The 2023 edition of 6 Practice Tests for the GRE is a great resource for getting a simulated practice of the test Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the 2023 edition of 6 Practice Tests for the GRE, test takers can get a simulated practice of the GRE. This new edition has been launched today and is available on www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon!

For people planning to take the GRE in 2023, this book is a practical and useful resource for completing their prep. The book, with the six realistic tests, also includes an overview section of the test which contains all the essential information like types of questions asked, time limit, tips for preparing for the test, frequently asked questions, etc. A separate chapter is dedicated to the scoring of the three sections where the scoring process is explained in detail.

Each question in the six tests has an elaborate and comprehensive solution in the ‘Answers and Explanations’ section. This is given to help the student cross-check their response and comprehend how the answer is deduced. The tests also come with a scorecard in which the student can input their raw score and the time taken to complete each section. This tool will aid the test taker to compare their scores and time taken in each test with other tests. It gives them a chance to improve in their weak areas as well as recognize the areas they are strong in.

The 480+ questions in the book are curated by GRE experts having years of experience in teaching and working with GRE test takers. Hence, the questions are very similar to the actual GRE in the areas of difficulty levels, tone, and logic.

This book will be a great resource for tutors to give their students a structured and realistic practice of the GRE.

While reviewing the book, Daniel Hughes, President at Spider Web Education said that “One of the biggest challenges with GRE tutoring is finding enough realistic tests for practice. Vibrant Publishers' 6 Practice Tests for the GRE comprises a set of high-quality, realistic materials that can meet this need for more GRE material either for tutoring or individual practice. The tests in this bundle are realistic in both structure and content.”

Elizabeth Weilbacher, Head of Adult Service and Outreach at Goffstown Public Library has given a positive review of the book. She says, “The book provides six tests along with encouraging, common-sense strategies on how to best prepare yourself for the exam. Taking the tests and reading the detailed and thoughtful explanations of the correct answers will make you familiar with the five-section format, the challenges of completing the test in the allotted time, and the types of questions asked.”

This book is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Test Prep Series. The focus of the Test Prep Series is to make test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: 6 Practice Tests for the GRE

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: 9781636510903

