Wireless Gas Detection Market Analysis By Size, Share, Key Players, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2025

The wireless gas detection market is reach to USD 1.9 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%

The report "Wireless Gas Detection Market with Covid-19 impact by Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, License-Free Ism Band), Offering (Hardware (Detectors/ Sensors, Gateways, Monitors and Controllers), Software, Services), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" The wireless gas detection market is estimated to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%. The cost-effectiveness increased safety, and portability of wireless gas detection devices and the time- and money-saving easy installation of wireless gas detection systems are the key factors driving the growth of the wireless gas detection market.

The oil & gas end-user industry to dominate the market during the forecast period

The oil & gas industry involves regulations and compliances for the safety of the workers and assets. Moreover, growing environmental concerns pertaining to the oil & gas industry have increased the adoption of wireless gas detection systems. The growing need for wireless and portable gas detection equipment for gas monitoring and the availability of low-cost wireless gas solutions are the driving factors for the growth of the wireless gas detection market. Hence, wireless gas detection systems have a huge opportunity in commercial buildings and public facilities.

Industrial safety application to dominate wireless gas detection market in 2019

The market for industrial safety applications is estimated to account for a larger share of the overall wireless gas detection market. As safety is a top priority in most industries, a wide range of safety equipment is installed. Industrial chemicals and gases are prone to leaks and spills; their mismanagement can harm employees, workers, and manufacturing facilities and disrupt production schedules. Wireless gas detection systems embedded with man-down alarms and GPS signals alert operators before an incident occurs and alert workers in advance. The various applications of wireless gas detection in industrial safety include emergency response, fence line monitoring, leak detection, plant shutdown, and incident response. In process industries, it is important to ensure safety and regulatory compliance while preventing unplanned shutdowns.

North America region to hold the largest market share in the wireless gas detection market in the year 2019

North America holds the largest market share in the global wireless gas detection market. In recent years, the wireless gas detection market has witnessed significant growth in North Americas oil & gas and chemicals industries. This growth is attributed to the increasing need for the security and safety of workers working in environments where they are constantly exposed to toxic gases. Moreover, the growing need to prevent industrial accidents caused by undetected gas leakage and the increasing pressure from insurance companies to ensure safety encourage industries to install wireless gas monitors.

Honeywell International (US), DRÄGERWERK (Germany), Yokogawa Electric corporation (Japan), MSA Safety (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection (US), Siemens (Germany), United Electric Control (US), Sensidyne (US), Pem-tech (US), Airtest Technologies (Canada), Crowcon Detection Instruments (UK), Otis Instruments (US), Tek Troniks (UK), Emerson Electric (US), Ambetronics Engineering (India), GDS Corp (US), Bacharach (US), Onebee (India), and Gastronics (US) are a few major companies dominating the wireless gas detection market.

