YMAB Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. ("Y-mAbs" or the "Company") YMAB securities.

If you purchased Y-mAbs securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling (212) 687-1980.

On October 31, 2022, Marketwatch published an article that stated "Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. YMAB, +0.90% plunged 42.5% in premarket trading on Monday after several banks downgraded the company's stock and a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted against approval of the company's experimental treatment for neuroblastoma patients."

The article continued to state that the "committee on Friday voted 16-0 that there wasn't enough evidence to say that omburtamab improves overall survival. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral, with analysts saying: "We do not think recent newsflow bodes well for investor confidence or for ascribing further pipeline value to follow-on indications which are mostly in their early innings of development." Wedbush also downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform. Y-mAbs' stock has tumbled 44.9% this year, while the broader S&P 500 SPX, +2.46% is down 18.5%."

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.

If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(212) 687-1980
E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com


