From Trenches to Transplants offers dynamic look at the last century of plastic surgery

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From Trenches to Transplants at PSTM22With his latest book, From Trenches to Transplants: Changing Lives with Plastic Surgery, R. Barrett Noone, MD, merges his colorful career as a plastic surgeon with his early work as a reporter to explore the amazing history of the specialty that continues to captivate the public.

The book, which is now available at online bookstores and Amazon for $29.99, is rife with stories and conversations from the early pioneers in plastic surgery. From Dr. Robert Ivy, who gained early career experience in the first World War, to Joseph Murray, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine for the first successful organ transplant, From Trenches to Transplants shines a light on how plastic surgery has innovated to meet the needs of patients over the past century.

As plastic surgery has evolved, so has the view of the specialty.

"[Plastic surgery] is more than erasing wrinkles and enlarging breasts," said Dr. Noone. "This is a surgical specialty devoted to helping people suffering from deformities from birth, traumatic injuries, the ravages of cancer treatment and aging."

The book also shares stories from patients, and while noting reconstructive surgery is a large part of plastic surgery, Dr. Noone also pointed out that it "helps one with a desire to change appearance, form or function for a feeling of well-being, confidence and self-improvement."

Advance praise for From Trenches to Transplants:

"Through the telling of inspiring patient stories, Dr. Noone demonstrates how creativity and innovation have shaped plastic surgery and restored peoples' lives." – Richard J. Redette, MD, Professor and Chair, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

"What can be more exciting for the aficionado of scientific discovery than to read about an entirely new surgical specialty devoted to innovation? In From Trenches to Transplants, Barrett Noone reveals his own diverse experiences as they advanced in parallel with plastic surgery's twentieth-century evolution." – Jack C. Fisher, MD, plastic surgeon, educator, historian, and author of Stopping the Road, Silicon on Trial, Stolen Glory: The McKinley Assassination, and others.

"Dr. Noone traces the evolution of the surgical correction of deformity, insightfully emphasizing not an imperfection's size, but rather its meaning to the patient." – Mark B Constantian, MD, plastic surgeon and author of Childhood Abuse, Body Shame, and Addictive Plastic Surgery: The Face of Trauma.

About Dr. R. Barrett Noone

R. Barrett Noone is a past president of The Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF), previous chair of the Board of Trustees of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and was the first executive director of the American Board of Plastic Surgeons – a position he held for 18 years while in practice. He spent years lecturing in not only the United States, but in Europe, Canada, Australia, Egypt and more.

About ASPS

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing nearly 8,000 physician members, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS comprises more than 92 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

