Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, November 13, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - 

Note: All times local

Phnom Penh, Cambodia


8:00 a.m.       

The Prime Minister will participate in the 2nd ASEAN Global Dialogue.



Note for media:

  • Host broadcaster coverage


9:45 a.m.       

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Lim Jock Hoi.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


12:30 p.m.     

The Prime Minister will attend the closing ceremony of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits.



Note for media:

  • Open coverage and host broadcaster coverage


1:10 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


2:30 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion on women's role in peace and security.



Note for media:

  • Pooled coverage of opening remarks


4:00 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will visit the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum.



Note for media:



6:00 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.



Note for media:



You just read:

