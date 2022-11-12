District 11 Road Closures, Restrictions Due to Flooding – 10:15 P.M. Update
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding:
Allegheny County
- Route 48 in the between Cool Springs Road and Ripple Road in White Oak Borough;
- Route 2118 (Center Street/Ripple Road) between Center Street Extension in the City of McKeesport and Walnut Street in Versailles Borough;
- Route 2082 (Coxcomb Hill Road/Hulton Bridge Road/Hulton Road) between 15th Street and 13th Street in Plum Borough;
- Route 4070 (Ingomar Road) between Andres Drive and Country Lane in Hampton Township;
Beaver County
- Route 30 between Route 168 (Hookstown Frankfort Road) in Greene Township to the West Virginia line;
- Route 68 between Route 168 (Shippingport Bridge) and Industry Street in Industry Borough;
Lawrence County
- Old Plank Road (Route 1003) between Whitehill Drive and Frazier Lake Drive in Neshannock Township;
- Route 2013 (Mt. Herman Church Road/Boak Road/Mill Bridge Road/Eckert Bridge Road/Breakneck Bridge Road) between Banjamin Franklin Highway and Frew Mill Road in various municipalities.
MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044
