Submit Release
News Search

There were 316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,334 in the last 365 days.

District 11 Road Closures, Restrictions Due to Flooding – 10:15 P.M. Update

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed or restricted due to flooding:

Allegheny County

  • Route 48 in the between Cool Springs Road and Ripple Road in White Oak Borough;
  • Route 2118 (Center Street/Ripple Road) between Center Street Extension in the City of McKeesport and Walnut Street in Versailles Borough;
  • Route 2082 (Coxcomb Hill Road/Hulton Bridge Road/Hulton Road) between 15th Street and 13th Street in Plum Borough;
  • Route 4070 (Ingomar Road) between Andres Drive and Country Lane in Hampton Township;

 
Beaver County

  • Route 30 between Route 168 (Hookstown Frankfort Road) in Greene Township to the West Virginia line;
  • Route 68 between Route 168 (Shippingport Bridge) and Industry Street in Industry Borough;

 
Lawrence County

  • Old Plank Road (Route 1003) between Whitehill Drive and Frazier Lake Drive in Neshannock Township;
  • Route 2013 (Mt. Herman Church Road/Boak Road/Mill Bridge Road/Eckert Bridge Road/Breakneck Bridge Road) between Banjamin Franklin Highway and Frew Mill Road in various municipalities.

 
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

 


You just read:

District 11 Road Closures, Restrictions Due to Flooding – 10:15 P.M. Update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.