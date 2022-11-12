Media Personality, Titi Aboyade-Cole set to launch a virtual cinema
UK-based Nollywood filmmaker, Titilola Aboyade-Cole is set to launch Podium Cinema online.
The industry is big enough for everyone to shine, and as a life coach, I want to see everyone rise to their full potential".”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titi Aboyade-Cole; a United Kingdom trained Life-Coach, TV broadcaster, filmmaker & publisher of the famous Podium International Magazine has taken another giant stride as she unveils Podium Cinema, a virtual cinema that showcases both African and international films and TV series to the rest of the world.
— CoachTAC
Titi Aboyade-Cole started filmmaking in 2019 and has added a few more feathers to her cap since then. The mother of three is also an actor and a movie director. Her debut directed web series, "Lucky in Lagos" will also be premiered on the same day as the launch.
The focus, for now, is Nollywood films both in English and Yorùbá Language, web series and documentaries showcasing Africa to the rest of the world.
She spoke on the inspiration behind the project: "it’s a natural progression for a filmmaker to set up a movie platform with a unique niche. I went into filmmaking because of my son; Mikky Onabanjo, an actor, who has shown interest in Nollywood and has been busy on big projects. He started acting at the age of five and chose to study acting professionally.
She went further to say, "as a woman, I’d love to give opportunities to upcoming female actors who otherwise would have challenges in rising without compromising. The industry is big enough for everyone to shine, and as a life coach, I want to see everyone rise to their full potential".
The virtual cinema will be unveiled on the 23rd of December 2022 via www.cinema.podium.international via a virtual event to enable the user experience and global participation.
