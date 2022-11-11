Premier’s statement on Remembrance Day

CANADA, November 11 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in honour of Remembrance Day:

“Today, British Columbians will pause at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month to honour Canadians who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“We come together for a moment of silence, filled by our personal reflections on the horror and pain of war. We remember the fallen, and we recognize the loss of the grandparents, parents, spouses and children left behind.

“At local cenotaphs throughout B.C., we stand alongside the veterans, armed forces members and merchant mariners who have served our country so courageously.

“We do so in an uncertain global landscape, marked by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and conflicts around the world that threaten people’s lives, freedom and democracy. It’s a reminder of the true bravery of those who commit their lives to the service of our country.

“Today and every day, we honour the Canadians who have sacrificed so much to build a better world.

“Lest we forget.”