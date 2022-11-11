Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,363 in the last 365 days.

Premier’s statement on Remembrance Day

CANADA, November 11 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in honour of Remembrance Day:

“Today, British Columbians will pause at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month to honour Canadians who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“We come together for a moment of silence, filled by our personal reflections on the horror and pain of war. We remember the fallen, and we recognize the loss of the grandparents, parents, spouses and children left behind.

“At local cenotaphs throughout B.C., we stand alongside the veterans, armed forces members and merchant mariners who have served our country so courageously.

“We do so in an uncertain global landscape, marked by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and conflicts around the world that threaten people’s lives, freedom and democracy. It’s a reminder of the true bravery of those who commit their lives to the service of our country.

“Today and every day, we honour the Canadians who have sacrificed so much to build a better world.

“Lest we forget.”

You just read:

Premier’s statement on Remembrance Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.