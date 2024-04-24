Jointechlabs Adds Orthopedic and Aesthetic Depth to Scientific Advisory Board
Renowned doctors Dr. William D. Murrell (orthopedics) and Dr. Carlos Mercado (aesthetics) bring new scientific and market savvy to the company
BRANDON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jointechlabs, Inc., a Florida-based regenerative medicine devices and therapeutics company, today announced the addition of two prominent physicians and researchers to the company's scientific advisory board. New members include Dr. William D. Murrell and Dr. Carlos Mercado, who join existing board members Dr. Mitchell Sheinkop, Dr. Ron Arbel, Dr. Elizaveta Kon, and Dr. Susan Chubinskaya.
— Dr. Nathan Katz, CEO
Dr. WILLIAM MURRELL
Dr. William D. Murrell is a renowned Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery of the shoulder, elbow, and knee. Also an educator and researcher, he is an attending Orthopedic Surgeon at Harlem Hospital Center, New York. Formerly he held the same position at Gardner Orthopedics in Florida. He is the former President of the American Musculoskeletal Wellness Institute and Director of a Sports Medicine Center in Dubai.
Dr. Murrell is the Principal Investigator in clinical trials investigating adjuvant stem cells in treating articular cartilage defect(s). He joins prominent other orthopedic and sports medicine luminaries on the company’s scientific advisory board.
Dr. CARLOS MERCADO
Dr. Carlos Mercado is a world-renowned cosmetic surgeon. He has designed new procedures that have helped thousands of patients around the world. Dr. Mercado is the inventor of the Colombian Butt Lift, Colombian Liposculpture, and Erectus Shots, as well as one of the pioneers of using regenerative medicine for cosmetic procedures. He has traveled around the world training other surgeons on his techniques that have offered better outcomes than traditional procedures for the same conditions.
Dr. Mercado’s research and medical understanding brings a new dimension on aesthetic and cosmetic uses for microfat to the board and to Jointechlabs.
“As a physician and researcher, I have the highest regard for Dr. Murrell and Dr. Mercado, and I am excited that they have joined our scientific advisory board,” said Dr. Nathan Katz, CEO of Jointechlabs.
THE SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD
These two distinguished individuals join a board that includes:
Dr. Mitchell Sheinkop. Dr. Sheinkop is a Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon and a former director of the joint replacement program and Professor Emeritus at Rush University Medical Center. He is a leading authority on the treatment of patients with complex hip and knee disorders. Professor Sheinkop is well known for his pioneering use of computer-assisted navigation, minimally-invasive technologies and hip resurfacing techniques.
Dr. Ron Arbel. Dr. Arbel is an orthopedic surgeon and a leading Israeli specialist in sports medicine. Dr. Arbel was named one of Israel’s best physicians according to Forbes magazine. He heads the Knee Replacement Department at the lchilov Hospital.
Dr. Elizaveta Kon. Dr. Elizaveta Kon is the current President of the International Cartilage Regeneration and Joint Preservation Society (ICRS). She is also an Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Humanitas University, Milan, Italy. Professor Kon is the holder of several other appointments. Additionally, she is the principal investigator of numerous research projects and clinical trials regarding biotechnology applications in orthopedics.
Dr. Susan Chubinskaya. Susan Chubinskaya, PhD, is a tenured Professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation and Vice President and Executive Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs at the University of Texas Medical Branch. She is an internationally recognized authority in the field of cartilage repair/regeneration, especially in post-traumatic and degenerative osteoarthritis.
ABOUT JOINTECHLABS
Privately-held Jointechlabs is an emerging worldwide leader in point-of-care regenerative medicine. Jointechlabs enables healthcare practitioners and hospitals to provide safe, cost-effective, non-surgical regenerative medicine therapies at the point-of-care without change in infrastructure.
FDA-cleared MiniTC® for the US market is a stand-alone device for processing autologous fat into regenerative-cell-rich microfat for a variety of orthopedic, aesthetic, wound healing, and reconstructive surgery applications. Outside the US, CE-Mark-pending Mini-Stem System® prepares microfat and also extracts Stromal Vascular Fraction.
Pipeline products include stem-cell therapeutics such as 3D Bioprinted wound repair and injectable stem cell scaffolds.
More information at www.jointechlabs.com.
Nishit Pancholi
Jointechlabs, Inc.
+1 800-217-0491
nishit.pancholi@jointechlabs.com
