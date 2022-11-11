Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 6200 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 7:41 pm, the suspect approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employee complied. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.