MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, October 31, 2022 to Monday, November 7, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 31, 2022, through Monday, November 7, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 52 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

A Stafford Llama Especial .22 caliber long rifle was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Timothy Tucker, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Firearms Possessed by Convicted Felons. CCN: 22-158-592

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of A Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-159-022

A Kahr K40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Fourth Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-159-092

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Cochise Haro Apang Jerome, of Northwest, D.C., for No Permit, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Reckless Driving, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-159-150

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Yared Tsadik Denniston, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-159-167

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Leaving after Colliding, and No Permit. CCN: 22-159-208

A Sig Sauer SP-2022 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 22-159-277

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Kelley Maureen Rogers, of Northeast, D.C., Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-159-523

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Q Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Carlton Lamont Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-159-572

A Glock handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-159-601

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Marco Javon Stoutamire, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol. CCN: 22-159-634

A Taurus PT-945 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1100 block of Raum Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-159-649

A Smith & Wesson SDVE 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5200 block of Just Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-159-703

Thursday, November 3, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 42nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Justin Isaiah Cooper, of Lanham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-159-861

A Ruger 57 .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Green Court, Northwest. CCN: 22-159-871

A Roman Arms Mini Draco 7.6x39 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Antonio Tate, of Southeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-159-886

A Springfield Armory 1911-AL .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 37th Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-160-125

A Ruger P94-DC .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Donnell Browne, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-160-165

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-160-249

A Smith & Wesson .357 caliber revolver, a Beretta 92FS 9mm caliber handgun, and a BB gun were recovered in the 4200 block of Cathedral Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-160-297

Friday, November 4, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) and a PSM-45 BB gun were recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Reco Anthony Thompson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-160-592

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of 21st Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-160-627

A Glock 29 10mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Ogden Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Neil Nizon Gray, of no fixed address, for Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-160-711

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Tevin Spivey, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-160-755

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Dedrick Derrell Clark, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Contempt – Condition of Release Violation. CCN: 22-160-765

Saturday, November 5, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Elijah Shamir Green, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-161-054

A Hi-Point JHP .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Derek Marcel Herford, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-161-248

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Yonnell Colbert, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-161-331

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun, a Star 9mm caliber handgun, and a Stafford Arms Llama .38 caliber handgun were recovered in the 300 block of 15th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Armed Carjacking. CCN: 22-161-490

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Demond Marcell Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Counterfeit Tags, Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto), No Permit, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-161-518

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Sixth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Lieutenant Quarles Harris, III, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Robbery while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-161-535

Sunday, November 6, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-161-561

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 47th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Threats to do Bodily Harm. CCN: 22-161-859

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Dylan Heyward-Mickles, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 22-161-891

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Michael Keshon Stewart, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Simple Assault, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-161-922

A Taurus PT-25 .25 caliber handgun, .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-161-935

A Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Eye Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Rockville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Armed Carjacking. CCN: 22-162-044

A Phoenix Arms HP-22 .22 caliber handgun and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Jheryll West, of Manassas, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-162-096

Monday, November 7, 2022

A Springfield Armory XD .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-162-282

A Heckler & Koch .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 62-year-old Michael Jeffrey Higgins, of Burtonsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-162-305

A BB gun was recovered in the 5000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 22-162-440

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of W Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Jontavious Mason, of Atlanta, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receive/Possess a Firearm having a Serial Number Obliterated/Remove/Altered. CCN: 22-162-531

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Hunt Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Major Malik Shabazz, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, No Permit – 3rd Offense, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-162-546

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

