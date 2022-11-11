ACC Releases September 2022 Resin Production and Sales Statistics

ACC Plastics Industry Producers’ Statistics Group

The ACC Plastics Industry Producers’ Statistics Group makes available detailed reports (including monthly production and end-use sales data for major thermoplastic and thermoset resins) to subscribers of its various services. For more information on subscriptions to the resin reports, please click here.

American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the multibillion-dollar business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products, technologies and services that make people's lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health, safety and security performance through Responsible Care®; common sense advocacy addressing major public policy issues; and health and environmental research and product testing. ACC members and chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development, and are advancing products, processes and technologies to address climate change, enhance air and water quality, and progress toward a more sustainable, circular economy.