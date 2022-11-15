Velta Technology Introduces New Industry Standard for Digital & Cyber Safety in Industrial Environments With CDV Index

Know Your Industrial Plant Floor Digital & Cyber Safety Readiness with the New Industry Standard CDV Index Measurement Velta Technology Use a CDV Index to Determine the Level of Cybersecurity Readiness of Your Industrial Plant Floor and Critical Infrastructure Equipment

New cybersecurity readiness CDV Index measurement for manufacturing and critical infrastructure environments is equivalent to FICO scores for finance.

A Connected Devices Vulnerability (CDV) Index provides a measurement of certainty for insurance companies, similar to a FICO score for lenders with financial transactions.” — Dino Busalachi, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Velta Technology

ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velta Technology, an industry leader in digital safety for industrial environments, has developed a Connected Devices Vulnerability (CDV) Index that measures the relative security status of all connected devices within an industrial environment. The CDV Index quantifies and evaluates an industrial facility’s preparedness, resiliency, risks, and progress in addressing digital incidents, threats and compromises that can negatively impact production, operations, the environment and human life.

With the Connected Devices Vulnerability (CDV) Index, Velta Technology can now provide businesses with a metric that can help managers and insurers better understand the full scope of their plant’s OT digital safety and cyber preparedness. “A CDV Index provides a measurement of certainty for insurers similar to a FICO score for lenders with financial transactions. The CDV Index provides a real-time, up-to-date and current measurement - removing false positives relating to CVEs,” says Dino Busalachi, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Velta Technology.

“The CDV Index allows companies to understand and track how well they’re doing with digital safety and identify where improvements are needed,” said Craig Duckworth, President and co-founder of Velta Technology. “This service creates data-supported measurements to prove to insurance companies and senior management, whether proper due diligence has been performed in taking necessary steps to protect industrial control systems and organizations from adverse events over time.”

The U.S. Treasury Department estimates more than $1 billion in damages occurred in 2021 stemming from ransomware-related transactions. Moreover, a recent Gartner report states 75 percent of CEOs will be held liable for cybersecurity incidents by 2024.

An organization’s CDV Index can serve as an ongoing benchmark measurement to help monitor industrial plant floor and critical infrastructure equipment safety over time and potentially help defend liability claims. This KPI-type measurement is crucial in ensuring that companies stay diligent in their efforts to secure industrial equipment and stay safe in an increasingly digital world.

About Velta Technology

Velta Technology specializes in Digital Safety and Cybersecurity for the industrial space. They understand industrial assets and infrastructure and bridge the gap between Industrial IoT and OT/IT convergence. The Velta Technology team is comprised of multi-disciplinary industrial manufacturing and critical infrastructure experts. They understand the differences between industrial and IT infrastructures and the toolsets required to secure them. They partner with the world’s leading solution providers in the industrial space allowing them to integrate digital safety solutions, expertise and tools, with existing technologies. To learn more, visit www.veltatech.com