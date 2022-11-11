Air Taxi Market 2022-2027: Current Trends, Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors and Business Opportunities

Air taxi refers to an energy-saving, lightweight aircraft designed to travel shorter distances. It operates on a scheduled or non-scheduled basis and covers short routes which are not usually served by other commercial airlines.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Air Taxi Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on air taxi industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global air taxi market reached a value of US$ 817.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,326.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.6% during 2022-2027.

Air taxi represents lightweight, energy-saving, and robust commercial airplanes designed to travel shorter distances and is restricted to a maximum passenger capacity and payload. In terms of the propulsion type, they are available in parallel, hybrid, electric, turboshaft, turboelectric, and others. These air taxi models are compact in size and have innovative operational capabilities that aid in landing and taking off from shorter runways. They assist in covering distances between localities which are not served by scheduled airlines and are operated via smaller local airports with no or less air traffic. As a result, air taxi categories are gaining immense traction across the globe.

Market Trends:

The shifting preferences toward efficient transportation systems across the globe and the increasing number of vehicles operating on the road are primarily driving the air taxi market. In addition to this, the expanding aviation and transportation industry, especially in developing countries, and the rising investments by key manufacturers in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce several technological advancements are also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of integrated and connected multimodal transportation networks that enable consumers to access on-demand goods delivery, air mobility, and emergency services is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the launch of numerous initiatives by government bodies to promote air taxi services in urban areas and develop smart city projects is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of electric product variants capable of taking off and landing vertically is projected to catalyze the air taxi market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Ab Corporate Aviation

Airbus SE

Fly Aeolus

Honeywell International Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

Joby Aviation

Kitty Hawk Corporation

Neva Aerospace Ltd.

Nurol Holding

Skyway Air Taxi

Talkeetna Air Taxi Inc

Volocopter GmbH

Air Taxi Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, propulsion type, aircraft type and passenger capacity.

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Parallel Hybrid

Electric

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Multicopter

Quadcopter

Others

Breakup by Passenger Capacity:

One

Two

Four

More than six

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

