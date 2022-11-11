Submit Release
Presto to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 15, 2022

Presto Automation Inc. PRST, one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 after the financial markets close.

The Company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international) using passcode 13733666. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company's website here, or directly here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately 2 hours after its conclusion at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with access code 13733666 and will remain accessible until 11:59 PM Eastern time, November 29, 2022. An archive of the webcast can also be viewed here shortly after the call and will remain accessible for 90 days.

About Presto

Presto overlays next-gen digital solutions onto the physical world. Presto's enterprise-grade voice, vision, and touch technologies help hospitality businesses thrive while delighting guests. With over 300 million transactions processed, Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Founded at M.I.T. in 2008, Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley, Calif. with customers including many of the top 20 restaurant chains in the U.S.

