A meeting was held with representatives of the mission of the International Monetary Fund

UZBEKISTAN, November 10

On November 11 of this year, a meeting was held between the Chairman of the State Committee on Statistics - Bakhodir Abdusalomovich Begalov and representatives of the mission of the International Monetary Fund.

At the meeting, organized by the State Committee on Statistics, economic indicators, processes of preparation for the population census, foreign trade, export-import of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as the issues of the transition of the Republic of Uzbekistan to a special data dissemination standard of the International Monetary Fund were discussed.

In addition, at the meeting, an exchange of views took place on issues of bilateral cooperation, technical assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and on the organization of special IMF programs to improve the skills and knowledge of statisticians and economists.

The meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Source: The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on statistics

