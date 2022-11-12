Alan Parsons Live Project Keyboardist Rushed To Hospital

Tom Brooks: Alan Parsons Live Project (Keyboardist)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, November 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a year that has been plagued by tour cancellations and delays due to various restrictions and illnesses, the Alan Parsons Live Project has been looking forward to finally getting back out on the road this month. With Alan having now recovered from his recent spinal surgery just enough to get out on stage, the band made its way toward Salt Lake City and Denver to perform its two remaining shows for the year.Unfortunately, last night's show in Salt Lake was marred by a serious illness that suddenly afflicted keyboard player Tom Brooks. Along with being the band's orchestral arranger and conductor which can be seen and heard for on its recent Blu-ray release " One Note Symphony: Live in Tel Aviv ," Tom of course is responsible for re-creating the band's trademark keyboard sound live.Tom managed to make it through all but 3 of the songs from the first set before the Salt Lake City EMT’s arrived and safely transported him to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition. He will be flown back to his hometown in California as soon as he is able to make the trekThe professional musicianship of the rest of the band allowed them to get through the remainder of the performance. The band was indebted to the crowd at the Maverick Center in Salt Lake that provided needed support. A replacement keyboardist was flown in from California to Denver for tonight’s final show of the year at the Paramount Theatre.Tom and Alan wish to thank everyone for the heartfelt thoughts, prayers and words of encouragement during this difficult time.

Alan Parsons: Standing On Higher Ground from One Note Symphony - Live In Tel Aviv