Autonomous Tractors Market Size will Reach Nearly US$ 7.18 Billion by 2027, at growth rate (CAGR) of 23.50%

Autonomous Tractors Market

The global autonomous tractors market size reached US$ 1.82 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 7.18 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 23.50% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Autonomous Tractors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global autonomous tractors market size reached US$ 1.82 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.18 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.50% during 2022-2027.

What is Autonomous Tractors?

Autonomous tractors represent self-driving tractors that rely on modern technology to provide higher efficiency and minimize human intervention. Their steering, speed, braking, and navigation can be controlled by using various systems, such as lasers, global positioning systems (GPS), cameras, etc. They aid farmers in real-time soil analysis, seed selection, planting, field mapping, removing deep-rooted weeds, etc., by using data science, computer vision, deep learning, etc. In line with this, autonomous tractors assist in transforming the ways of farming and making agriculture more automated. Consequently, they find wide-ranging applications in the agriculture sector for harvesting, tillage, seed sowing, etc., across the globe.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Autonomous Tractors Market Trends and Drivers:

The inflating need for improving the efficiency of agricultural procedures and the rising focus of farmers on enhancing the yield of the farm are primarily driving the autonomous tractors market. Additionally, the escalating demand for agricultural output, owing to the expanding population, and the growing unavailability of labor are further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the widespread adoption of autonomous tractors that offer optimum labor productivity and more reliability by enabling farmers to manage several farming operations simultaneously is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing utilization of autonomous tractors to achieve sustainable food security supported by self-sustaining agricultural mechanization strategies and extensive R&D activities are also positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, the elevating investments by government bodies in the agriculture industry and the introduction of advanced self-propelled machines are anticipated to fuel the autonomous tractors market over the forecasted period.

Global Autonomous Tractors Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Autonomous Tractors Companies:

AutoNext Automation Pvt. Ltd., Autonomous Solutions Inc., Deere & Company, Kubota Corporation, Raven Industries Inc., Trimble Inc., Yanmar Holdong Co.Ltd. and Zimeno Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, power output, crop type and application.

Breakup by Component:

• LiDAR

• Radar

• GPS

• Camera/Vision Systems

• Ultrasonic Sensors

• Hand-held Devices

Breakup by Power Output:

• Less than 30 HP

• 30-50 HP

• 51-100 HP

• More than 100HP

Breakup by Crop Type:

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Cereals and Grains

• Oilseeds and Pulses

Breakup by Application:

• Tillage

• Seed Sowing

• Harvesting

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

