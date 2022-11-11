BERTONE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF GEORGES HENRI, A 73-UNIT BOUTIQUE CONDOMINIUM PROJECT ON THE SOUTH SHORE

MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Bertone Development Corporation is proud to announce the official launch of its prestigious Georges Henri project, a unique eight-storey, 73-unit architectural project that will be built in a sought-after neighbourhood in Brossard.

Future buyers will have the opportunity to be the first to discover the plans for this rare gem as of November 12, and also have the chance to reserve their unit on site while benefiting from a special introductory price. Those wishing to attend this event must register on the website on georgeshenri.ca.

Elegance in the heart of new downtown of Brossard

Located at the intersection of Taschereau and De Rome boulevards, just steps from the future Panama station (REM) and across from Vieux-Brossard city hall, Georges Henri offers a bustling urban life just a stone's throw from all amenities. Living right on new downtown Brossard's doorstep, you'll find nearby shops including international food shops, restaurants, boutiques, schools, daycares, numerous parks and much more. This project is perfectly aligned with the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) movement, which aims to create urban living environments organized around an efficient public transit system. "At the heart of the Georges Henri proposal is a balance between modern urban life and the opportunity to enjoy the nearby nature and the river" says Claudio Bertone, cofounder of Bertone Development Corporation. "And with a Walk Score of 87, people will have the luxury of being able to do everything on foot."

An oasis with countless features

Georges Henri is a pure jewel with its distinct building facade and brilliant modern lines. Incorporating high-quality materials and expansive windows, as the area's only high-rise, it offers unobstructed views for maximum lighting. "From the beginning, our vision was to enhance this project by creating a scale and style for this building that adds a modern touch to the historic Brossard neighbourhood", adds Michael Bertone, cofounder of Bertone Development Corporation.

To carry out this project, the Bertone family called on the award-winning architectural firm NEUF Architect(e)s. One of Canada's largest architecture and design firms, it has an impressive portfolio of achievements that reflect the ambitions for Georges Henri.

Varied, sophisticated and personalized units

With a wide range of one- to three-bedroom condominiums, Georges Henri is tailor-made for people looking for style and functionality. The common areas include a brilliantly furnished rooftop terrace offering a breathtaking view of the Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge, an ultramodern gym, a co-working space with the latest in design and technology, and a muted lobby on the first floor, adjacent to convenient commercial spaces.

Based in Montreal since 1998, Bertone Development Corporation is a real estate investment and development company with a solid foundation. Over the years, the company has successfully delivered a large number of commercial, industrial, residential and mixed-use projects and office buildings throughout Quebec.

SOURCE Bertone Development Corporation