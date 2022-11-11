Terex Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation TEX today announced publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details Terex's commitment to stakeholders and how ESG is integral to the Company's strategic priorities.

"Terex has been dedicated to ESG for many years, but we believe our 2022 report is our most robust to date, covering our goals and the progress we are making to create more sustainable outcomes for our team members, customers, investors and communities," said Terex Chairman and CEO John L. Garrison, Jr.

Highlights from Terex's 2022 ESG report include:

ESG Materiality Assessment Results

Five ESG areas identified as most critical to Terex and a broad range of external stakeholders

Innovation of Environmentally Friendly Products and Products Supporting Safe Work Practices

First to market with an all-electric utility truck



Approximately 60% of MP and 70% of AWP product offerings are electric or hybrid



Additional recycling offerings supporting the circular economy



Our work practice safety innovations

Implementation of Energy Audits to Achieve our Carbon Reduction Journey and our Goal of a 15% Reduction in GHG Emissions and Energy Intensity

New Injury Prevention Behaviors, reflecting our Commitment to our Zero Harm Safety Culture Introducing Nine Affinity Groups, supporting our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Program

Inclusion of Four ESG Reporting Frameworks

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and 2021 GRI Standards reporting standards



Support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Terex will continue to keep stakeholders informed of the Company's progress on its ESG priorities.

About Terex

Terex is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their environmental impact including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

