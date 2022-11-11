Distributed Marketing Automation Leader SproutLoud Expands Leadership Team

SproutLoud, an industry leader in distributed marketing automation software, is proud to announce the reorganization and expansion of its leadership team to support the company's accelerated growth.

"Since its inception 16 years ago, SproutLoud has been methodically building momentum and success by delivering strong value to our customers with a long-term view," said SproutLoud Founder and CEO Jared Shusterman. "We've expanded our team to bring deeper expertise and capability, so SproutLoud continues to lead the enablement of brand-to-local teams. I could not be prouder of the company and the high caliber of professionals that we are attracting to join us in our mission."

SproutLoud is a leading SaaS-based Through Channel Marketing Automation platform, designed to increase brand sales through partners in local markets. SproutLoud's advanced marketing automation technology simplifies every aspect of Distributed Marketing and delivers comprehensive analytics on tens of millions of touchpoints for major, category-leading brands. SproutLoud gives brands unparalleled visibility on ROI for individual tactics, campaigns, partner engagement and platform usage. With SproutLoud, brands have the advantage of responding rapidly to changing market conditions in real time with data-driven decisions.