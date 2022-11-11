SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating GoHealth, Inc. ("GoHealth") GOCO on behalf of the Company's investors.



Since November 2021, shares of GoHealth's common stock have declined in value from a trading price of approximately $5.00 per share to a current trading price of less than $0.50 per share, a cumulative decline of over 90% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether GoHealth and/or the company's representatives violated the securities laws by issuing false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material information to GoHealth investors, thereby causing investor losses.

GoHealth stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/gohealth-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

