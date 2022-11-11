LCS promotes GeLynna Shaw to the role of Executive Vice President of Operations

/EIN News/ -- Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS, the nation’s third-largest senior living operator, announces the promotion of GeLynna Shaw to the role of Executive Vice President of Operations/Senior Living Management. Effective January 1, Shaw will be responsible for supporting Chris Bird, President and Chief Operating Officer, in leading the company’s operating activities to drive performance excellence.

“During her time with LCS, GeLynna has been influential in developing teams, growing revenue, enhancing partner and board relationships, and streamlining processes,” said Bird. “GeLynna’s passion for those she serves, dedication to her team and record of improving performance through operational efficiencies will serve her well in this new role. I am excited to continue partnering with GeLynna and the team to further the success of the LCS Family of Companies.”

Shaw’s 25-year senior living career includes experience in finance, mergers, acquisitions, and operations for both Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC) and rental communities. Shaw joined LCS in 2018 as the Senior Vice President of Operations for the rental division and has been instrumental in improving the performance of existing communities, successfully opening new communities, and onboarding new acquisitions. She was promoted in 2020 to Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Operations, overseeing the operations and sales for approximately 50 communities in 19 states.

“During my time with LCS, I’ve been able to make a positive impact in the rental division thanks to the support of our leadership team,” said Shaw. “I’m honored to have been selected for this role and eager to begin working with all of our communities to advance our Signature Experiences, create more standardization in processes and data collection, leverage best practices, and to identify efficiencies that can be implemented across divisions.”

As the first woman to hold this role, Shaw credits her success at LCS to the company’s focus on its people.

“LCS is repeatedly ranked as a top place to work and is a consistent JD Power award-winner for a reason,” said Shaw. “The leadership team cultivates innovation and growth by investing in our people. This is a practice I am passionate about as a leader and will continue in this new role.”

Shaw’s promotion creates a new opportunity at LCS, and the company is actively recruiting to fill the role of Senior Vice President of Operations for the rental division.

Shaw is a Certified Public Accountant. She is also active in the LCS Women’s Leadership Council and Public Policy Committee.

About LCS®

As a pioneer in the senior living industry since 1971, making a difference in the lives of seniors has been our sole focus since day one. The dedicated LCS Family of Companies is designed to help fulfill your community’s mission. This structure allows us to develop and share expertise across our company to deliver innovative solutions to partners, seniors and their communities. LCS has the experience, leadership, and integrity to meet the unique needs of your community. When you partner with LCS, you receive more than just a single perspective; you get the experience of six senior-focused companies working together as one. In the field of senior living, Experience is Everything®. For more information, visit LCSnet.com.

###

Attachment

Traci McBee LCS 5158754500 mcbeetraci@lcsnet.com