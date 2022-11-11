Intergovernmental Commission to discuss trade and economic relations between Russia and Mongolia at its meeting in Moscow

RUSSIA, November 11 - The Russian-Mongolian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation will hold a meeting in Moscow on 15 November, Deputy Prime Minister and the Commission’s Russian co-chair Viktoria Abramchenko reports.

“The previous meeting with our Mongolian colleagues within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission took place in Ulaanbaatar in 2021. It was dedicated to promoting cooperation in various economic areas, environmental protection, and humanitarian and cultural ties,” Viktoria Abramchenko said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development of Mongolia Chimed Khurelbaatar will lead the Mongolian delegation to Moscow.

“At the Commission’s upcoming 24th meeting, we will discuss matters related to diversifying our trade and economic ties, including energy partnership, infrastructure projects, development of mechanical engineering and the agricultural sector, and other matters. We enjoy good relations with our colleagues from Mongolia, we see eye to eye on many matters, and we see that promoting bilateral ties is in the interests of both countries. Last year, Russian-Mongolian trade grew by more than 30 percent,” the Russian Deputy Prime Minister said.