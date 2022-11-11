Submit Release
News Search

There were 545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,505 in the last 365 days.

Intergovernmental Commission to discuss trade and economic relations between Russia and Mongolia at its meeting in Moscow

RUSSIA, November 11 - The Russian-Mongolian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation will hold a meeting in Moscow on 15 November, Deputy Prime Minister and the Commission’s Russian co-chair Viktoria Abramchenko reports. 

“The previous meeting with our Mongolian colleagues within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission took place in Ulaanbaatar in 2021. It was dedicated to promoting cooperation in various economic areas, environmental protection, and humanitarian and cultural ties,” Viktoria Abramchenko said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development of Mongolia Chimed Khurelbaatar will lead the Mongolian delegation to Moscow. 

“At the Commission’s upcoming 24th meeting, we will discuss matters related to diversifying our trade and economic ties, including energy partnership, infrastructure projects, development of mechanical engineering and the agricultural sector, and other matters. We enjoy good relations with our colleagues from Mongolia, we see eye to eye on many matters, and we see that promoting bilateral ties is in the interests of both countries. Last year, Russian-Mongolian trade grew by more than 30 percent,” the Russian Deputy Prime Minister said.

You just read:

Intergovernmental Commission to discuss trade and economic relations between Russia and Mongolia at its meeting in Moscow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.