November is National Senior Pet Month - YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs, Offers 5 Tips for Senior Dogs

Man with a senior dog smiling

Spend time with your senior dog during November and beyond

November is National Senior Pet Month – the time to spotlight older pets’ needs with tips from YuMOVE.

— Fiona Hope, CEO of Lintbells | Home of YuMOVE
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November is National Senior Pet Month – the time to spotlight older pets’ needs. YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs, and The American Kennel Club’s official dog joint supplement, offers these senior pet tips:

1. Help your senior pet at home. Consider non-slip walking surfaces; easily accessible elevated food and water bowls; ramps; and special harnesses.

2. Go for moderate walks. Daily walks help manage your dog’s weight and provides mental stimulation. If your dog has stiff joints, regular shorter walks are best, avoiding high-impact activity.

3. Talk with your vet. Discuss any concerns with your vet to identify any problems early, to help get your senior pet on track and keep them comfortable.

4. Check your dog’s mobility. Look for visible signs of stiffness in the morning or after rest; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed; reluctance to go up or down stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or when being petted.

5. Give your dog high-quality dog joint supplements, like YuMOVE, which will help give extra support for your dog’s joints and help maintain or support their mobility.

November is also Adopt a Senior Pet Month. YuMOVE has partnered with the Mr. Mo Project which rescues senior dogs from shelters nationwide so they can live out their lives in loving homes. Consider adopting a senior dog through the Mr. Mo Project at www.MrMoProject.com or through your local shelter.

YuMOVE, the UK’s #1 veterinary joint supplement,1 already helps two million+ dogs per year live a more active life.2 For the past 15 years, YuMOVE has been providing a dog joint supplement of high quality that’s scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There’s also a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee,4 if you aren’t satisfied.

To see the difference YuMOVE can make in your dog, YuMOVE is offering specials on any YuMOVE hip and joint supplements for dogs. Buy 2 and get the 3rd for FREE on one-time purchases with code “Winter2For1.” Subscribe and save 40% on your ongoing subscription + FREE shipping with code “Winter40.”

To learn more about how YuMOVE can help your dog, visit www.yumove.com.

1Kynetec VetTrak August 2022. Sales of YuMOVE branded products through UK veterinary wholesalers.
2YuMOVE’s UK monthly brand tracker. Conducted by Stream Research.
³Study conducted by Royal Veterinary College of London, UK. Data on file.
4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.

Phillip Sontag
YuMOVE
phillip@bleucooper.com
