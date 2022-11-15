Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,858 in the last 365 days.

Charlie Weber former CEO of LucasFilms joins House of Browndorf, Inc as CEO

House of Browndorf Logo

there’s nothing we can do with our situation but live it . . . so if living our situation [on television] can help one other person, then we have done our job.”
— Jayden Browndorf
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Browndorf, Inc today announced the addition of Charlie Weber as its new CEO and Chairman of the Board. Charlie Weber is the former CEO of LucasFilms and joined House of Browndorf in August 2022 to support the company as an emerging film, music and television studio located in Fashion Island, Newport Beach and its launching of two new network television shows this year.

“Real Talk – Newport Beach” is a heart centered talk show format show using humor and real-life trauma such as the very real-life stories being currently suffered by the Browndorf Family and most importantly, Matthew Browndorf, and his family involving his current marital separation and civil and criminal legal issues and complaints. Celebrity guests come on the show and share their trauma stories to help the viewing audience in handling mental health issues with a raw, real-life experience and reality format. It is the production intent to broaden the topics to include mental health issues such as teen suicide, addiction, PTSD, personality disorders and how to cope in todays multifaceted electronic world where information travels at the speed of light.

“House of Browndorf” is a network reality television show that focused on the filming of Real Talk – Newport Beach and the way the celebrities interacted with the Browndorf family during the filming but will only air once a week as opposed to every morning and will extend in filming well beyond the initial 72-episode filming syndication of Real Talk.

The Company has yet to reveal its initial celebrity line up, but the social media campaign in Instagram surrounding the shows are as raw and real as can be and it sparks a reality format around mental health issues at a time when televisions’ most coveted leaders such as Oprah, Ellen, Dr. Phil and others in the space are leaving or gone and new leadership is entering the space such as Selena Gomez’s new series on Apple Television titled “My Mind and Me” after she raised $100,000,000 for her mission.

Charlie expects to bring his talents in growing LucasFilms to one of the largest companies in the world to House of Browndorf and is excited to see the growth of the new television shows and watch the entire Browndorf Family and their support network work through their own family trauma while trying to help others in the process. As Jayden Browndorf put it, “there’s nothing we can do with our situation but live it . . . so if living our situation [on television] can help one other person, then we have done our job.”

Bryant Walker
Tavo Media Group
+1 619-330-6500
bryant@tavomediagroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

Sneak Peak of Jayden Browndorf on set

You just read:

Charlie Weber former CEO of LucasFilms joins House of Browndorf, Inc as CEO

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.