HIP Video Promo presents: Jekalyn Carr will touch hearts everywhere this season with her "Great Christmas" music video

Jekalyn Carr's passionate, imaginative gospel song "Great Christmas" shows that no matter how you're celebrating, you aren't any less loved by God.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Because she’s a deeply humble person, Jekalyn Carr doesn’t like to boast. So, we’ll do it for her: there’s no more exciting, more passionate, more imaginative, or more accomplished young artist in contemporary gospel music. She’s been blowing the doors off churches, theaters, and arenas since she was a kid, and at twenty-five years old, she’s just getting started. Her astonishing track record speaks for itself — eight chart-topping singles, multiple Stellar Awards, a beloved inspirational book, a Grammy nomination for recent full-length Changing Your Story, and enthusiastically received performances all over America. She leads with her charisma, loves with all her heart, and directs the eyes of her listeners to heaven.

Even among gospel artists, Carr is distinguished by her commitment. She’s dedicated to her message, devoted to her belief, and she’s probably never taken a half-measure in her life. She’s also plainspoken: her writing is honest about the challenges everybody faces. “Great Christmas,” her holiday single, is glorious and welcoming, as all seasonal music should be. But it also acknowledges that circumstances will force many of us to celebrate with our friends and families through video calls. If you’ve got to use Zoom or Facetime, Jekalyn Carr wants you to know that you aren’t left out of the party — or any less loved by God.

It’s a given that Jekalyn Carr fans will embrace the song. It’s got all her hallmarks: a big, maximalist arrangement, compassionate lyrics, an instantly memorable melody, and a powerful, magnetizing, uplifting vocal performance by the star. It’s also likely to make waves well beyond the core gospel audience. If you love passionate singing, family togetherness, and the joy of the holidays, here’s a record you won’t be able to resist.

Jekalyn Carr is the centerpiece of the wonderfully wintry “Great Christmas” clip. She’s captured in performance with her band, leading her supporting players through choruses and crescendos, inspirational verses and uplifting releases. But her musicians are an eyeful, too. They’re all visions in snowy white, singing and playing with irrepressible enthusiasm, right in front of a pair of glittering Christmas trees and an inviting array of shopping bags. It’s a reminder of one of the most appealing things about gospel music: in this style, everybody from the star to the percussionist to the most distant backing singer puts their winning personality on display.

More Jekalyn Carr on HIP Video Promo

More Jekalyn Carr on her website

More Jekalyn Carr on Instagram