New Business Provides A Holistic, Personal Approach To Corporate Wellness

Optimize your business outcomes by creating a more productive and happier workplace.

InvigorHealth Solutions’ emphasis is to enhance employee wellness. We include all elements of physical and emotional well-being to achieve a life-work balance to promote efficiency and productivity.” — AnnMaria Elder, MD, Co-Founder, Co-Managing Partner

ASHEVILLE, NC, US, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InvigorHealth Solutions, LLC has launched a next-generation online wellness platform, Invigor®Gateway, to serve small and medium-sized employers and their employees. A collaboration of health and business experts, InvigorHealth Solutions brings a wealth of knowledge and wellness advice based on its cross-functional expertise in fitness, nutrition, and emotional wellness. InvigorHealth Solutions’ services are designed to maximize employee’s physical and emotional well-being to help them and their employers reach their full potential.

Companies across the country are invited to contract InvigorHealth Solutions to improve the health of their organization by using comprehensive wellness as a key way to reduce absenteeism, increase productivity, and improve overall employee morale.

The Leadership Team consists of an MBA well versed in strategic development, a Medical Doctor, a Fitness Professional, and a seasoned executive from the Life Insurance/wellness space who share a common passion for enabling organizations to amplify business efficiencies by helping in-house and remote employees’ improve their physical and emotional well-being.

The Founding Partners have been collaborating for several years and are excited to be launching this dynamic and comprehensive endeavor.

At www.invigorhs.com you will find more details regarding the initial service, Invigor®Gateway. Meet the Leadership Team and the Advisory Body that combine to create a highly skilled group of wellness professionals with a vast array of core competencies, experience, and knowledge that is the backbone for this venture. The entire group includes medical doctors, nutritionists, a certified mental health professional, a credentialed foot health and movement specialist, a certified fitness instructor, and a spiritual leader.