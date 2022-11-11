UBS Advisor Team Hollenbaugh, Rukeyser, Safro & Williams Named to the Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth List

UBS Private Wealth Management announced this week that its Hollenbaugh, Rukeyser, Safro & Williams team was named to the Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams list for 2022, ranking #4 in the Private Wealth category.

"These advisors exemplify the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and we are extremely proud to see them recognized as one of the top teams in the nation," said John Mathews, Head of UBS Private Wealth Management. "Together, they leverage the full spectrum of UBS's capabilities to provide their clients with the highest level of financial advice and personalized services."

The 17-member team, led by partners David Hollenbaugh, Peter Rukeyser, Wayne Safro and Alexander Williams, has offices in New York, Palm Beach and Boston. Together, they manage over $6 billion in investable assets for ultra-high net worth individuals, foundations and endowments. The team helps create customized investment solutions tailored to each client's unique financial needs and goals. As UBS Family Office Consultants, they also provide clients with multidimensional strategies shaped by a deep understanding of preserving and growing wealth over generations.

The inaugural Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list includes 100 teams with cumulative assets of $902 billion. The list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank teams.

For the full list and further information, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-management-teams-private-wealth

