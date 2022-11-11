Submit Release
San Francisco Toyota Now Offers Service Specials to Drivers in and Around San Francisco

Drivers in the San Francisco Area Can Now Enjoy Great Deals Along with Quality Service

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) November 11, 2022

Drivers in the San Francisco area looking for maintenance services for their vehicles can visit San Francisco Toyota and take advantage of service specials available at the dealership. Whether it's a simple check-up or a significant repair, customers can save big. These service specials are valid until Dec. 12, 2022.

Customers can save on a new set of brake pads by using the "$25 off brake pads" coupon. With the "Tire Price Match" coupon, the San Francisco Toyota dealership matches the price of tires quoted by other stores. Additionally, drivers can get a free brake inspection and 10% off on any brake-related services with the "Free Brake Inspection" coupon. The "Lifetime Wheel Alignment" coupon starts at a reasonable $249.95. Toyota owners can get $20 off the purchase and installation of a Toyota Truestart Battery with the "Battery Special" coupon. Customers who will visit the dealership for service before 8.30 a.m. can save up to $50 with the "Early Bird Special" coupon.

San Francisco Toyota has a state-of-the-art service center that serves the surrounding areas of Daly City and Greater Marin County. The service department offers a range of services, such as lube, oil, and filter change; muffler and exhaust repair; front-end alignment; coolant flush and more. It also offers express maintenance for drivers in need of quick treatment.

Customers interested in learning more about the service specials at San Francisco Toyota are encouraged to visit the dealership at 3800 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118 or log on to the dealership's website at https://www.sftoyota.com/. Questions can be directed to 415-750-8300.

