State Board Discusses Education Governance and Community Service Requirements

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (State Board) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The public meeting will be held in-person in the Old Council Chambers in the Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building (441 4th Street NW), and streamed live via District Knowledge Network (DKN). Materials for the State Board's meetings can be found on our website.

The State Board welcomes a panel on Education Governance to discuss the Board Governance Committee’s eight takeaways from its recent community engagement, how to best translate them into recommendations, and what structures need to be in place to best implement them. The confirmed experts on the panel are:

Dr. Joshua Glazer, Associate Professor, Education Policy at George Washington University

Dr. Elizabeth Grant, Associate Professor and Deputy Chair, Department of Educational Leadership at George Washington University

Mark Jones, Former Ward 5 Representative on the D.C. State Board of Education

Dr. Kenneth Wong, Director, Urban Education Policy Program at Brown University

The State Board will also consider the following state resolutions:

SR22-12, On Early Literacy Priorities

The State Board calls on the District and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education’s (OSSE) Early Literacy Task Force to ensure District teachers are trained in structured literacy, there is access to evidenced-based and culturally responsive curricular materials, reading performance data is accessible to families, and more robust financial investments are made.

SR22-13, Recommendations Related to Public Safety

Public safety incidents and safe passage across District communities and schools in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic have surged drastically. The State Board believes that safety is a fundamental part of ensuring students are able to succeed in schools and support their social emotional needs. The State Board calls on the Mayor and the DC Council to take direct and immediate action to address and resolve these issues.

SR22-14, On Approval of Amendments to the District of Columbia’s Community Service High School Graduation Requirements

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) has presented the State Board its community service graduation requirements proposal, which includes changes to the number of hours required, type of acceptable service opportunities, and adjustments for transfer students. The State Board encourages public comment and feedback from students, before voting on the amendments at the end of the public meeting.

SR22-15, On Nominating Bernice Butler as Executive Director of the D.C. State Board of Education

The hiring of a new Executive Director has been an important priority for the D.C. State Board of Education. Since June, the Board has worked to identify qualified candidates and engage them in a rigorous vetting process. In October, a selection was made and an offer of employment was extended. President Jessica Sutter will formally nominate Ms. Bernice Butler for the role of Executive Director and request a vote of the membership to confirm her nomination.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Retreat Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. Education Governance Panel

VII. Public Comment

VIII. Administrative Items (VOTE)

IX. New Business

X. Adjournment

About the D.C. State Board of Education

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing the District at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]