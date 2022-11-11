Heads of state and government attending Summit planted trees in Registan Square, Samarkand

The heads of state and government attending the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States have planted trees under the “Green Space” project in Registan Square in Samarkand.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the tree-planting ceremony.

Speaking at the event, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said he is pleased to welcome the heads of state and government in Samarkand, the pearl of ancient Turan, and emphasized that important documents were signed at the Summit, including the Samarkand Declaration, which marks the beginning of a new stage in the civilization of the Turkic world.

The heads of state then planted trees in Registan Square.

Then a photo was taken.